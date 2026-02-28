Polish President Informed of US-Israel Military Actions on Iran
Polish President Karol Nawrocki acknowledged awareness of US and Israeli attacks on Iran, crediting communication channels with allies for this knowledge. He expressed gratitude for maintaining these connections, which ensured timely information regarding the military actions. Nawrocki shared this on social media platform X on Saturday.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Polish President Karol Nawrocki confirmed that he was aware of military actions conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran through established communication channels with allied nations.
Highlighting the importance of these connections, Nawrocki expressed gratitude for the timely information shared by allies and coalition partners.
The Polish president shared these insights on the social media platform X, emphasizing the strategic significance of staying informed about international military developments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise Over Iran; Trump Mulls Military Action, Rubio Heads to Israel
Tensions Flare as Allies Clash: Pakistan and Afghanistan at a Diplomatic Crossroads
State Department says Rubio will travel to Israel next week as US considers military action against Iran, reports AP.
Court Drama: Kejriwal and Allies Discharged in Liquor Case
Nepal's Pivotal Election Path Supported by Global Allies