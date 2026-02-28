INDIAWOOD 2026: Setting the Stage for Global Woodworking Excellence

Day 1 of INDIAWOOD 2026 launched to enthusiastic international participation, highlighting the event's significance in the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors. Held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the exhibition was inaugurated by industry leaders and dignitaries, reflecting its growing global appeal.

The exhibition spans a vast 85,000 sqm, showcasing over 1,000 leading brands from more than 50 countries. During the five-day event, more than 500 products will be launched, and live demonstrations are scheduled, with 90,000+ trade visitors anticipated, underscoring its status as Asia's premier sourcing and technology destination.

Industry leaders emphasized India's burgeoning role in the global manufacturing landscape, driven by domestic demand, export growth, and foreign investments. The concurrent INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO further enhances the industry's ecosystem, offering a complete view of the sector's value chain.

