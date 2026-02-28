Left Menu

INDIAWOOD 2026: Setting the Stage for Global Woodworking Excellence

INDIAWOOD 2026 opened with enthusiastic participation from the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing sector. Hosted at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the event features 1,000+ brands, over 500 product launches, and is expected to welcome 90,000+ visitors, reinforcing India's significance in the global market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:10 IST
INDIAWOOD 2026: Setting the Stage for Global Woodworking Excellence
  • Country:
  • India

Day 1 of INDIAWOOD 2026 launched to enthusiastic international participation, highlighting the event's significance in the global woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors. Held at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre, the exhibition was inaugurated by industry leaders and dignitaries, reflecting its growing global appeal.

The exhibition spans a vast 85,000 sqm, showcasing over 1,000 leading brands from more than 50 countries. During the five-day event, more than 500 products will be launched, and live demonstrations are scheduled, with 90,000+ trade visitors anticipated, underscoring its status as Asia's premier sourcing and technology destination.

Industry leaders emphasized India's burgeoning role in the global manufacturing landscape, driven by domestic demand, export growth, and foreign investments. The concurrent INDIA MATTRESSTECH + UPHOLSTERY SUPPLIES EXPO further enhances the industry's ecosystem, offering a complete view of the sector's value chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Prevails: Bail Granted to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

Justice Prevails: Bail Granted to IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib

 India
2
U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East Conflicts

U.S. Launches Major Combat Operations in Iran: A New Chapter in Middle East ...

 Global
3
Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

Jammu & Kashmir Poised for Historic Ranji Trophy Triumph

 Global
4
Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

Protests Erupt After Mysterious Death of Inmate in Bihar Jail

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026