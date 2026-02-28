Iran Strikes Back: Explosions Rock Qatar Amidst Tensions

Tensions escalated on Saturday as explosions were reported in Qatar following Iran's counteroffensive against a joint US-Israel initiative. The Islamic Republic had long promised retaliation against the campaign, and it responded with missiles and drones aimed at Israel.

The situation intensified as Iran expanded its targets to include US military installations in Kuwait and Qatar, escalating the geopolitical crisis in the region.

As of now, there have been no reports of any immediate damage from the attacks, but the developments mark a significant increase in regional tensions and raise concerns of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)