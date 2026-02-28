Iran Strikes Back: Explosions Rock Qatar Amidst Tensions
Explosions were heard in Qatar as Iran launched a counterattack in response to a joint US-Israel campaign. In a show of force, Iran targeted Israel with missiles and drones and later aimed at US military sites in Kuwait and Qatar. No immediate damage was reported.
Tensions escalated on Saturday as explosions were reported in Qatar following Iran's counteroffensive against a joint US-Israel initiative. The Islamic Republic had long promised retaliation against the campaign, and it responded with missiles and drones aimed at Israel.
The situation intensified as Iran expanded its targets to include US military installations in Kuwait and Qatar, escalating the geopolitical crisis in the region.
As of now, there have been no reports of any immediate damage from the attacks, but the developments mark a significant increase in regional tensions and raise concerns of further conflict.
