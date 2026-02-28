Left Menu

Iran Strikes Back: Explosions Rock Qatar Amidst Tensions

Explosions were heard in Qatar as Iran launched a counterattack in response to a joint US-Israel campaign. In a show of force, Iran targeted Israel with missiles and drones and later aimed at US military sites in Kuwait and Qatar. No immediate damage was reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 15:11 IST
Iran Strikes Back: Explosions Rock Qatar Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tensions escalated on Saturday as explosions were reported in Qatar following Iran's counteroffensive against a joint US-Israel initiative. The Islamic Republic had long promised retaliation against the campaign, and it responded with missiles and drones aimed at Israel.

The situation intensified as Iran expanded its targets to include US military installations in Kuwait and Qatar, escalating the geopolitical crisis in the region.

As of now, there have been no reports of any immediate damage from the attacks, but the developments mark a significant increase in regional tensions and raise concerns of further conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March Announcement

Anticipation Mounts: West Bengal Assembly Election Dates Set for Mid-March A...

 India
2
Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

Global Airlines Grounded Amid Middle East Unrest

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

Rahul Gandhi Slams US-India Trade Deal as 'Death Warrant' for Farmers

 India
4
Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

Tensions Surge: US-Israel Strikes Ignite Middle Eastern Conflict

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026