Protests and Slow Start Mark Release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond'

The release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' in Kerala sees slow ticket sales amid protests by the DYFI, criticizing the film for allegedly portraying the state negatively. The Kerala High Court allowed its release, staying a previous ban, noting CBFC guidelines were followed.

Updated: 28-02-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 13:12 IST
  • India

The release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' in Kerala is off to a slow start, with theatre owners reporting low initial ticket sales. Activists from the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) are staging protests against the film, claiming it unfairly represents Kerala.

Protestors gathered outside theatres, pulling down posters, and shouting slogans to deter audiences from watching the movie. Ticket booking data shows poor sales in many cinemas, although some owners remain optimistic that the situation will improve as it did with the first film in 2023.

The Kerala High Court recently overturned a 15-day screening ban, arguing that the Central Board of Film Certification followed necessary guidelines. The court emphasized that viewing snippets without seeing the full film is insufficient for imposing restrictions. The producers expect sales to increase as reviews emerge.

