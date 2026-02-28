Left Menu

Kalari Leap: A Historic Joint Military Exercise in Lakshadweep

The Southern Air Command led the historic 'Kalari Leap' joint maritime-air exercise in the Lakshadweep region, showcasing multi-domain operations and enhancing inter-agency coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and Armed Forces Special Operations Division. The exercise included para-dropping and showcased the Indian Air Force's precision and professionalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kavaratti | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Southern Air Command spearheaded a historic para-dropping exercise at Agatti airport, known as 'Kalari Leap', marking a significant milestone for Lakshadweep. The joint maritime-air operation, executed alongside the Indian Coast Guard and Armed Forces Special Operations Division, integrated air, land, and maritime assets.

Inspired by the traditional martial art of Kalaripayattu, 'Kalari Leap' aimed to enhance coordination and operational efficiency in the strategically vital Lakshadweep and Minicoy archipelago. The exercise featured a spectacular display of low-flying manoeuvres by IAF Sukhoi fighter aircraft, which intrigued local residents and demonstrated the armed forces' precision and operational prowess.

The para-dropping maneuvers, executed from an AN-32 transport aircraft, highlighted seamless coordination between air and ground teams. This exercise not only bolstered joint operational capabilities but also reinforced the IAF's role in safeguarding India's maritime boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

