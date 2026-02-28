Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to India's Volleyball Legend Jimmy George

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of legendary volleyball player Jimmy George in Thundyil, Peravoor. Gandhi shared the experience on social media, emphasizing the George family's significant contributions to sports. He advocated for improved infrastructure to support other sporting families.

In a recent visit to Thundyil, Peravoor, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the legacy of Indian volleyball legend Jimmy George. Gandhi shared a heartfelt video of his visit on social media, highlighting his meeting with George's family.

Jimmy George is renowned as one of India's greatest volleyball players. He served as the captain of the Indian volleyball team and was a recipient of the esteemed Arjuna Award. Tragically, he passed away at just 32 in a car accident in Italy in 1987. His family, including his brothers and sister-in-law Anju Bobby George, continue to carry forward his legacy in sports.

During his visit, Gandhi toured George's house and the attached museum. He praised the George family's enduring dedication to sports and stressed the importance of creating more opportunities and developing better infrastructure for future sporting talents in the country.

