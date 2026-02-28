Liverpool's Scoring Spree Revives Premier League Hopes

In a commanding performance, Liverpool continued their midseason recovery with a 5-2 victory over West Ham, bringing relief despite Mohamed Salah's ongoing goalless streak, now at 10 Premier League matches.

Key contributions from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Alexis Mac Allister, and Cody Gakpo, along with an own-goal, secured the emphatic win. The defending champions have now won four consecutive games, narrowing the gap to a Champions League position by equalling the points with Manchester United.

Elsewhere, the Premier League witnessed high-octane action. Brentford edged Burnley 4-3 with a last-minute goal, despite VAR disallowing a late equalizer. Everton triumphed 3-2 over Newcastle, while Bournemouth maintained its eight-game unbeaten streak by drawing Sunderland 1-1.