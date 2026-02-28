Left Menu

New Zealand Advances as Pakistan Exits T20 World Cup

New Zealand secured a spot in the T20 World Cup semi-finals after Pakistan was eliminated. Despite a mammoth opening stand, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to fewer runs to advance. Sri Lanka almost snatched a victory, but Pakistan fell short in its slim chances to qualify.

Updated: 28-02-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand has progressed to the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals, following Pakistan's elimination despite their five-run win over Sri Lanka in Group Two's Super Eights clash in Pallekele on Saturday. A low net run rate made Pakistan's qualification hurdle insurmountable, leaving them requiring a massive victory over Sri Lanka to advance alongside group leaders England.

Pakistan, with openers Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman securing a T20 World Cup-record 176-run partnership, set a target of 212-8. However, they needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 for a semi-final berth. Sri Lanka ended on 207-6, nearly pulling off a thrilling win, as Pavan Rathnayake and captain Dasun Shanaka led their fightback.

Sunday's virtual quarter-final in Kolkata will see defending champions India take on West Indies for the last semi-final spot. Farhan set a new record, surpassing Virat Kohli's T20 World Cup tally of runs with a stellar 383, as Zaman's dismissal triggered Pakistan's collapse. Despite fanfare, Pakistan's tournament hopes were dashed as Sri Lanka mounted a spirited fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

