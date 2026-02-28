Stranded in Dubai: PV Sindhu's Unexpected Airport Ordeal Amid Rising Tensions

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu found herself unexpectedly trapped at Dubai airport on Saturday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East led to suspended flights. Sindhu, en route to the All England Open badminton tournament, documented the chaotic scenes of the crowded terminal on Instagram, noting that flight operations were halted indefinitely.

Expressing her fears over the rapidly changing situation, Sindhu recounted the overwhelming atmosphere marked by aerial interceptions and disturbing news footage. Despite the chaos, she reassured her followers that she and her team were currently safe. Sindhu described Dubai as a city she loves, now undone by the conflict's spread.

The suspension followed US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, reflecting President Donald Trump's call for regime change in Tehran. This led to a shutdown of airspace across the Gulf region, affecting airlines such as Emirates and Air India, and causing significant travel disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)