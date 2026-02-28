Left Menu

Stranded in Dubai: PV Sindhu's Unexpected Airport Ordeal Amid Rising Tensions

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was stranded at Dubai airport due to flight suspensions amid escalating Middle East tensions. Sindhu shared her experience via social media, expressing her concern over safety and her hopes for resolution. The situation follows US and Israeli military actions against Iran, causing widespread travel disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 23:31 IST
Stranded in Dubai: PV Sindhu's Unexpected Airport Ordeal Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu found herself unexpectedly trapped at Dubai airport on Saturday, as escalating tensions in the Middle East led to suspended flights. Sindhu, en route to the All England Open badminton tournament, documented the chaotic scenes of the crowded terminal on Instagram, noting that flight operations were halted indefinitely.

Expressing her fears over the rapidly changing situation, Sindhu recounted the overwhelming atmosphere marked by aerial interceptions and disturbing news footage. Despite the chaos, she reassured her followers that she and her team were currently safe. Sindhu described Dubai as a city she loves, now undone by the conflict's spread.

The suspension followed US and Israeli military strikes on Iran, reflecting President Donald Trump's call for regime change in Tehran. This led to a shutdown of airspace across the Gulf region, affecting airlines such as Emirates and Air India, and causing significant travel disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmony

Yogi Adityanath's Festive Season Security Directives: Ensuring Social Harmon...

 India
2
Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

Resilient Communities Amidst Missile Strikes

 Global
3
Karnataka's Commitment to Protecting Kannadigas in Middle East Conflict

Karnataka's Commitment to Protecting Kannadigas in Middle East Conflict

 India
4
Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

Unity Amidst Conflict: Israel's Strikes on Iran Garners Support

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026