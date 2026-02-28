Left Menu

Southern Railways Gears Up for Attukal Pongala Festival with Special Train Services

Southern Railways has announced special arrangements for the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival on March 3, ensuring smooth and safe journeys for lakhs of women attendees. Measures include additional trains, special stoppages, and ticketing systems to manage crowd influx and enhance travel convenience during the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:23 IST
Southern Railways Gears Up for Attukal Pongala Festival with Special Train Services
  • Country:
  • India

As the Attukal Pongala festival approaches, Southern Railways has unveiled plans to facilitate the smooth travel of the massive number of participants expected on March 3. Known as one of the largest gatherings of women in the world, the festival draws thousands of attendees annually to the Attukal Bhagavathi temple.

To accommodate the influx, the railway authorities will run special trains, adjust existing schedules, and establish temporary stopping points at crucial stations. These arrangements aim to provide safe and comfortable journeys for both devotees and regular passengers flocking to the capital city of Kerala.

Additional measures include regulating parking, creating temporary holding areas for ticket purchase, and deploying extra ticket counters. Specific platforms will be designated for different routes out of Thiruvananthapuram Central, with extra temporary stops at key stations to facilitate smoother travel for participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026