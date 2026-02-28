Southern Railways Gears Up for Attukal Pongala Festival with Special Train Services

As the Attukal Pongala festival approaches, Southern Railways has unveiled plans to facilitate the smooth travel of the massive number of participants expected on March 3. Known as one of the largest gatherings of women in the world, the festival draws thousands of attendees annually to the Attukal Bhagavathi temple.

To accommodate the influx, the railway authorities will run special trains, adjust existing schedules, and establish temporary stopping points at crucial stations. These arrangements aim to provide safe and comfortable journeys for both devotees and regular passengers flocking to the capital city of Kerala.

Additional measures include regulating parking, creating temporary holding areas for ticket purchase, and deploying extra ticket counters. Specific platforms will be designated for different routes out of Thiruvananthapuram Central, with extra temporary stops at key stations to facilitate smoother travel for participants.

