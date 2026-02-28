Left Menu

Woody Harrelson to Honor Harrison Ford with Life Achievement Award

Actor Woody Harrelson will present Harrison Ford with the prestigious SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the 32nd annual Actor Awards. The ceremony will take place at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium on March 1. Ford, celebrated for his iconic roles, expressed deep gratitude for the recognition by his peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:54 IST
Woody Harrelson to Honor Harrison Ford with Life Achievement Award
Woody Harrelson to honour Harrison Ford (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fitting moment for Hollywood, Woody Harrelson will honor 'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the forthcoming Actor Awards. The ceremony is set for March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Harrelson and Ford have not shared the silver screen, they are linked through the 'Star Wars' universe—Harrelson's role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' ties to Ford's legendary character, Han Solo. Ford has expressed profound appreciation for the accolade.

'I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,' Ford told Variety. The award celebrates his decades-spanning career and contributions to the industry, joining previous honorees such as Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin recognized Ford as a 'singular presence in American life,' underlining his influence through roles in the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises as well as films like 'The Fugitive' and 'Air Force One.'

The nominations for the Actor Awards 2026 have already been announced, with 'One Battle After Another,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, clinching the most nods. The event arrives just before the 98th Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Lebanon Balances on Diplomatic Precipice

Tensions Rise: Lebanon Balances on Diplomatic Precipice

 Global
2
Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

Escalation in Middle East: US-Israel Strike on Iran Raises Global Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
3
Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

Stranded in Dubai: Passengers Caught Amid Airspace Closure

 India
4
India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

India Extends Condolences to Bolivia After Tragic Plane Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026