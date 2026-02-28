Woody Harrelson to Honor Harrison Ford with Life Achievement Award

In a fitting moment for Hollywood, Woody Harrelson will honor 'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford with the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award at the forthcoming Actor Awards. The ceremony is set for March 1 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Harrelson and Ford have not shared the silver screen, they are linked through the 'Star Wars' universe—Harrelson's role in 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' ties to Ford's legendary character, Han Solo. Ford has expressed profound appreciation for the accolade.

'I am deeply honored to be chosen as this year's recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award,' Ford told Variety. The award celebrates his decades-spanning career and contributions to the industry, joining previous honorees such as Robert De Niro and Jane Fonda.

SAG-AFTRA President Sean Astin recognized Ford as a 'singular presence in American life,' underlining his influence through roles in the 'Star Wars' and 'Indiana Jones' franchises as well as films like 'The Fugitive' and 'Air Force One.'

The nominations for the Actor Awards 2026 have already been announced, with 'One Battle After Another,' starring Leonardo DiCaprio, clinching the most nods. The event arrives just before the 98th Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)