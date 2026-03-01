Priyanka Gandhi's Inspiring Visit to Kumbara: Reviving Heritage Pottery

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and representative of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, spent time in Kumbara, the Potters Village, as part of her three-day visit to Nilambur, Malappuram district.

Vadra shared her experience on social media, emphasizing the importance of recognizing Kumbara as a heritage village. She praised the artisans for their skill and creativity, noting the potential for larger market connections.

In her post, she highlighted the remarkable craftsmanship, from traditional pottery to modern innovations, and called for efforts to aid local potters in boosting their earnings through enhanced market access.

(With inputs from agencies.)