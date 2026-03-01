Karan Aujla's Historic Concert Rocks Delhi: A Cultural Milestone

In a landmark event for India's music scene, over 75,000 fans gathered at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to witness the Punjabi sensation Karan Aujla perform live. The concert achieved India's second-largest single-day attendance, following Coldplay's record-breaking show in Ahmedabad last year.

The event formed part of Aujla's 'P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026', which aims to redefine live music in India through cultural and technological innovations. Aujla described it as a celebration of culture and unity, stating, 'Delhi, you made history with me tonight, and this is just the beginning of the 'P-POP CULTURE' revolution.'

Produced by Team Innovation, the concert featured a DJ set by DJ Chetas and thrilling highlights such as Aujla traversing the stadium on a zipline, creating a 360-degree immersive fan experience. His electrifying setlist included hits like 'MF Gabhru', 'Boli', and 'Take It Easy'. The tour will continue to make stops in cities across India in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)