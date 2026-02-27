Karan Aujla's India Tour Faces Licensing Hurdle in Delhi

In a surprising turn of events, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's much-anticipated India tour has encountered a setback in Delhi. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has flagged issues regarding the validity of the health trade licence for the event, set to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The concert, scheduled for February 28, requires urgent compliance as the health trade licence obtained is not suitable for a stadium event. The MCD has highlighted procedural lapses and demanded corrective action, warning that failure to comply may result in actions under the DMC Act.

To address public safety and sanitation concerns, the MCD has urged the organisers to ensure all food stalls have valid licences, and to implement effective waste management and sanitation plans. This includes providing signage for emergency exits and installing adequate temporary toilet facilities for attendees.

