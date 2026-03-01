A Safe and Sound Pongala: Kerala's Medical Arrangements for Attukal Festival

In a bid to ensure the safety of thousands attending the Attukal Pongala festival, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has announced comprehensive medical arrangements. The event, set for March 3, is one of the largest women's gatherings globally, drawing participants of all ages to Thiruvananthapuram.

Medical teams and ambulances will be positioned at 10 strategic points throughout the city, with 108 emergency services available from dawn until the festivities conclude. To handle heat-related issues, special hospital facilities have been arranged. Medical response teams, including bike-based and Gurkha ambulances, are on standby.

The Food Safety Department is also vigilant, enhancing inspections to ensure the public's access to safe and hygienic food. Registrations for free food ('annadanam') services are mandatory, with significant participation already confirmed. Additional camps by Ayurvedic and Homoeopathy departments further support this massive undertaking.