Left Menu

Fandango 2026: A Culinary and Cultural Extravaganza

The Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology's annual fair attracted thousands with its diverse food and cultural exhibits. Fandango 2026, held in Kovalam, showcased the skills of its students through various cuisines and cultural performances, offering a comprehensive learning experience beyond traditional instruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 01-03-2026 16:54 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 16:54 IST
Fandango 2026: A Culinary and Cultural Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT) hosted its annual food and cultural fair, named Fandango 2026, at Kovalam, drawing thousands of visitors over three days. Organized under the Union Ministry of Tourism, the event displayed the culinary talents and organizational expertise of IHMCT's final-year students.

The fair featured a wide array of food counters, entirely managed by students, with popular options like Latitude 45 serving Mediterranean dishes and Meenpuranam offering Kerala's unique seafood. Visitors enjoyed a range of regional and international cuisines, from Tamil Nadu's Kaldosa to China's diverse flavors.

Beyond food, Fandango 2026 also celebrated traditional arts like Kathakali and Thiruvathira, along with student dance and fashion shows. The event created a vibrant atmosphere at the scenic Kovalam beach, attracting locals, domestic travelers, and foreign tourists, some of whom plan their trips around this annual festival.

TRENDING

1
Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

Volatile Gulf: Impacts on India's Rice Exports

 India
2
Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

Stranded in Turmoil: Over 700 Indians Stuck in UAE Amid West Asia Conflict

 India
3
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death

 Global
4
BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genuine voters: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee at press conference.

BJP can't win polls, using EC to influence election result by deleting genui...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026