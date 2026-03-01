Fandango 2026: A Culinary and Cultural Extravaganza

The Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT) hosted its annual food and cultural fair, named Fandango 2026, at Kovalam, drawing thousands of visitors over three days. Organized under the Union Ministry of Tourism, the event displayed the culinary talents and organizational expertise of IHMCT's final-year students.

The fair featured a wide array of food counters, entirely managed by students, with popular options like Latitude 45 serving Mediterranean dishes and Meenpuranam offering Kerala's unique seafood. Visitors enjoyed a range of regional and international cuisines, from Tamil Nadu's Kaldosa to China's diverse flavors.

Beyond food, Fandango 2026 also celebrated traditional arts like Kathakali and Thiruvathira, along with student dance and fashion shows. The event created a vibrant atmosphere at the scenic Kovalam beach, attracting locals, domestic travelers, and foreign tourists, some of whom plan their trips around this annual festival.