Innovative Governance Unveiled: Transforming Districts for a Viksit Bharat

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir, will host a national governance conference to highlight innovative practices improving service delivery and development. The event will feature award-winning governance models and will be attended by senior administrators and experts from across India.

The Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), alongside the Jammu and Kashmir government, is set to host a national governance conference on March 3 in Jammu, according to an official announcement. The conference is designed to spotlight and share innovative governance strategies implemented by districts nationwide that have significantly enhanced service delivery, citizen welfare, and local development.

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will jointly preside over the inauguration of the event, themed 'Holistic Development of Districts: Transforming Governance for Viksit Bharat.' The event will kick off with presentations of the Prime Minister's Award-winning initiatives for 2023 and 2024, featuring successful projects from various districts such as Eluru, Gomati, Koraput, and Kargil.

Attendees will include over 200 delegates from across India, consisting of senior administrators, domain experts, and public administration practitioners. The conference will serve as a platform for district collectors, policymakers, and experts to share insights, collaborate, and discuss strategies aimed at achieving comprehensive development, effective grievance redressal, and saturation of key schemes.

