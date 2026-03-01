'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.
PTI | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
'People have decided to bring to power NDA govt in TN,' says PM Modi at Madurai rally, assures clean, efficient governance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
End family rule in TN, ensure NDA's victory, appeals AIADMK chief Palaniswami at Madurai rally.
PM Modi, at Madurai rally, hits out at DMK regime for 'petty politics'; cites PM Awas Yojana as 'example'.
'Let me say this clearly, in a democracy nobody needs to fear anyone': PM Modi at Madurai rally.
PM Modi strives for TN's development, says AIADMK chief Palaniswami at Madurai rally; slams DMK over alleged corruption.
Palaniswami underscores infra projects such as Pamban bridge, AIIMS, 11 medical colleges; credits NDA at Madurai rally.