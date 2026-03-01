Left Menu

Condemnation Sparks Amidst US-Israel-Iran Conflict

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:36 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:36 IST
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has sharply criticized the joint military operations by the US and Israel in Iran, labeling them as 'immoral' and 'unlawful'. The MP decried the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an act that violates international norms.

Owaisi has called on the Indian government to intervene in the escalating conflict, suggesting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a pivotal role in mitigating the situation to prevent further instability in the region. Highlighting the stakes involved, he noted that 10 million Indians work in the affected region.

The AIMIM leader expressed concerns over the wide-ranging consequences of heightened tensions, citing potential disruptions to global oil prices and travel. Owaisi referenced past conflicts in Iraq, Libya, and Syria, cautioning against the misconception that regime change in Iran could be effectively imposed.

