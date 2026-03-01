Owaisi Condemns US-Israel Strikes on Iran: Calls for India's Intervention

In a strong condemnation, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi critiqued the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, urging the Indian government to take decisive action in bringing hostilities to an end. The Hyderabad MP labeled the assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayotollah Ali Khamenei, as an 'immoral and unlawful act.'

Owaisi emphasized the potential for regional instability due to the strikes, noting the significance of the 10 million Indians working in the area. He called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene to prevent 'huge turmoil, uncertainty, and instability.' The attack on Khamenei, a respected Shia leader, occurred amidst ongoing diplomatic talks and heightened tensions.

Further, Owaisi flagged the economic repercussions, warning that even a small rise in oil prices could impact India significantly. He highlighted logistical challenges faced by Indians stuck abroad due to flight cancellations in the wake of the conflict. Drawing parallels to past US interventions, Owaisi deemed the prospect of a regime change in Iran as misguided.

(With inputs from agencies.)