Left Menu

Modi Pledges Justice and Honor for Sikh Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the Indian government's dedication to the Sikh community's honor and justice during a virtual address at the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration. He highlighted actions taken including reopening 1984 riot cases, offering citizenship to Afghan Sikhs, and enhancing community welfare measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 01-03-2026 20:32 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 20:32 IST
Modi Pledges Justice and Honor for Sikh Community
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to honor and justice for the Sikh community in a virtual speech at the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event in Kharghar, marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Modi highlighted the government's decisive actions, including reopening the 1984 riot cases and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address these historical grievances.

Addressing the challenges faced by Sikh families, Modi detailed his administration's efforts. These included repatriating sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, simplifying Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and visa regulations, and removing thousands of blacklisted Sikh names. The Prime Minister emphasized that these actions symbolize the government's respect for Sikh faith and culture.

Modi underscored the larger significance of events like 'Hind-Di-Chadar,' connecting historical reverence to India's future. The government has been commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy across the country, organizing events to strengthen national unity and integrating Sikh history into educational and cultural narratives.

TRENDING

1
India's Challenging Chase in T20 World Cup

India's Challenging Chase in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

 Nepal
3
Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure

Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure

 India
4
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026