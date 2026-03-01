Modi Pledges Justice and Honor for Sikh Community

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's commitment to honor and justice for the Sikh community in a virtual speech at the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event in Kharghar, marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary. Modi highlighted the government's decisive actions, including reopening the 1984 riot cases and forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to address these historical grievances.

Addressing the challenges faced by Sikh families, Modi detailed his administration's efforts. These included repatriating sacred copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, simplifying Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and visa regulations, and removing thousands of blacklisted Sikh names. The Prime Minister emphasized that these actions symbolize the government's respect for Sikh faith and culture.

Modi underscored the larger significance of events like 'Hind-Di-Chadar,' connecting historical reverence to India's future. The government has been commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's legacy across the country, organizing events to strengthen national unity and integrating Sikh history into educational and cultural narratives.