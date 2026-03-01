Left Menu

Historic Building Engulfed by Flames in Nainital

A historic British-era building, Glenmore, in Nainital suffers a devastating fire, leaving it in ruins. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the residents were safely evacuated. The building, primarily wooden, was extensively damaged, and authorities are yet to determine the fire's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 01-03-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 21:14 IST
Historic Building Engulfed by Flames in Nainital
  • Country:
  • India

A major fire on Sunday devastated a British-era structure in Nainital, Uttarakhand. While the police reported no casualties or injuries, the blaze completely destroyed the Glenmore building in Ward Number 7.

Two families residing in the building were evacuated safely as firefighters responded swiftly to the alert from locals. Despite efforts to control the flames, the primarily wooden structure suffered extensive damage.

Tallital Police Station House Officer, Manoj Nainwal, confirmed the safety of residents Lalit Mohan Tiwari and Anil Joshi, who experienced significant property loss. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

TRENDING

1
India's Challenging Chase in T20 World Cup

India's Challenging Chase in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

Nepal Ensures Safety of Citizens Amid West Asia Tensions

 Nepal
3
Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure

Stranded in Dubai: MBA Students Safe Amid West Asia Airspace Closure

 India
4
Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

Revolutionizing Exams: Kerala's 'KITE-QTrack' App for Transparent Testing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026