Historic Building Engulfed by Flames in Nainital
A historic British-era building, Glenmore, in Nainital suffers a devastating fire, leaving it in ruins. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the residents were safely evacuated. The building, primarily wooden, was extensively damaged, and authorities are yet to determine the fire's cause.
A major fire on Sunday devastated a British-era structure in Nainital, Uttarakhand. While the police reported no casualties or injuries, the blaze completely destroyed the Glenmore building in Ward Number 7.
Two families residing in the building were evacuated safely as firefighters responded swiftly to the alert from locals. Despite efforts to control the flames, the primarily wooden structure suffered extensive damage.
Tallital Police Station House Officer, Manoj Nainwal, confirmed the safety of residents Lalit Mohan Tiwari and Anil Joshi, who experienced significant property loss. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
