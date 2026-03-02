Left Menu

Lost Rembrandt: The Rediscovery of 'Vision of Zacharias'

Researchers at the Rijksmuseum have authenticated a Rembrandt painting, 'Vision of Zacharias in the Temple,' to be genuine after extensive investigation. Painted in 1633, it depicts the biblical high priest Zacharias learning of his future son. The painting, long hidden from public view, will now be displayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:23 IST
Researchers at the Netherlands' Rijksmuseum have successfully authenticated 'Vision of Zacharias in the Temple' as an original Rembrandt painting. The artwork, previously hidden from public view for decades, will now be exhibited for the first time in years. This revelation came after a thorough two-year investigation comparing it to other Rembrandt works.

The painting dates back to 1633 when Rembrandt was in his late twenties. It vividly portrays the biblical scene of the high priest Zacharias receiving the divine news of an impending son, John the Baptist, through archangel Gabriel. Intriguingly, Rembrandt uses light instead of depicting Gabriel to convey this divine presence.

The investigative team relied on advanced scientific techniques to confirm the authenticity, such as material analysis, signature verification, and dendrochronological tests, which validated the painting's 1633 origin. As a result of this confirmation, the artwork's insurance value is expected to increase significantly, showcasing the young Rembrandt's unique storytelling prowess.

