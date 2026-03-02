Left Menu

Cultural Confluence in Crisis: Holi-Purim Celebration Cancelled

A planned joint Holi-Purim celebration at Jaffa Port, Israel, was cancelled due to regional tensions. Organized by Indian Jewish groups, it aimed to highlight cultural ties and commemorate historical figures. Artefacts from the four Indian Jewish communities were also to be showcased, but have been postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:49 IST
Cultural Confluence in Crisis: Holi-Purim Celebration Cancelled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

A scheduled joint celebration of Holi and Purim at the Jaffa Port in Israel has been called off amid rising regional tensions. The cancellation was announced by the Jaffa Port authorities, citing directives from the Home Front Command.

Organized by the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre (IJHC) and the Cochin Jewish Heritage Centre, with support from the Indian Embassy in Israel, the event sought to underscore cultural similarities between Hindu and Jewish festivals. These celebrations were to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier observations regarding the festivals' commonalities such as the victory of good over evil and celebrating spring, alongside the noted humanitarian legacy of Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who sheltered Polish orphans during WWII.

Displays also included artefacts representing the histories of India's four Jewish communities: Bene Israel, Cochinis, Baghdadis, and Bnei Menashe. However, the celebration planned by students at the Hebrew University will also be postponed due to the prevailing situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

Middle East Tensions Stir Cost Concerns for Indian Industries

 India
2
Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

Rising Violence in South Sudan: A High-Stakes Political Crisis

 Global
3
Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

Delhi Unveils Festival LPG Cylinder Scheme and 'Lakhpati Bitiya Yojana'

 India
4
Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

Putin and King Al Khalifa Discuss Middle East Tensions

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026