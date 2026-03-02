Cultural Confluence in Crisis: Holi-Purim Celebration Cancelled

A scheduled joint celebration of Holi and Purim at the Jaffa Port in Israel has been called off amid rising regional tensions. The cancellation was announced by the Jaffa Port authorities, citing directives from the Home Front Command.

Organized by the Indian Jewish Heritage Centre (IJHC) and the Cochin Jewish Heritage Centre, with support from the Indian Embassy in Israel, the event sought to underscore cultural similarities between Hindu and Jewish festivals. These celebrations were to reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier observations regarding the festivals' commonalities such as the victory of good over evil and celebrating spring, alongside the noted humanitarian legacy of Jam Sahib Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who sheltered Polish orphans during WWII.

Displays also included artefacts representing the histories of India's four Jewish communities: Bene Israel, Cochinis, Baghdadis, and Bnei Menashe. However, the celebration planned by students at the Hebrew University will also be postponed due to the prevailing situation.

