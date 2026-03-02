Rediscovering Rembrandt: The 'Vision of Zacharias' Unveiled

Researchers at the Rijksmuseum have authenticated a Rembrandt painting, 'Vision of Zacharias in the Temple,' which will be publicly displayed for the first time in decades.

A two-year investigation confirmed that Rembrandt van Rijn painted the work in 1633, utilizing his signature techniques to depict a biblical story through light and texture.

Experts verified the painting's authenticity via material analysis, confirming Rembrandt's original signature and accurate dating. Originally removed from his oeuvre, advancements in technology reinstated the piece to its rightful place in art history.

