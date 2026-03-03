Left Menu

Olivia Dean Shines at BRIT Awards and Entertainment Highlights

The BRIT Awards saw Olivia Dean triumph with four prizes, including Album of the Year for 'The Art Of Loving'. Paramount's merger with Warner Bros Discovery will result in $79 billion debt. Oscar-nominated films highlight Palestinian stories amidst conflict, and Giorgio Armani debuts a new collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 02:28 IST
Singer Olivia Dean stole the spotlight at this year's BRIT Awards in Manchester, bagging four accolades including the coveted Album of the Year for 'The Art Of Loving'.

In corporate developments, Paramount's merger with Warner Bros Discovery is set to result in a combined net debt of $79 billion, though there are no intentions to divest cable assets, as confirmed by Paramount CEO David Ellison.

In film news, three Oscar-nominated projects center on human stories from the Palestinian conflict, aiming to shed light on individual experiences amid the broader devastation.

