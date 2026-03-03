Controversial 'The Kerala Story 2' Faces Release Challenges Amidst Protests

Vipul Shah, a renowned filmmaker, has brought to life 'The Kerala Story 2', a controversial sequel addressing the issue of religious conversion on a national scale. The film, which portrays the plight of three Hindu women compelled to convert after marriage, has sparked significant debate.

Despite earning over Rs 300 crore with the first installment and winning two National Awards, Shah felt a sequel was necessary to reveal a 'much larger evil'. However, the film's release has been marred by protests and court interventions, accusing it of propagating hate.

Theater owners in Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported threats, adding to the film's contentious reputation. Shah, while committed to his creative vision, urges state governments to protect his rights. Meanwhile, he continues to work on diverse projects like 'Governor' and 'Hisaab', highlighting his versatility in filmmaking.

(With inputs from agencies.)