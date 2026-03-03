Left Menu

Nishant Kumar’s Political Debut: A New Era for JD(U)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son, Nishant Kumar, is set to enter politics, marking a significant development for JD(U). Party members have long awaited this announcement, which will be made soon. Nishant, described as 'a photocopy of his father', is expected to receive considerable responsibilities.

  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Bihar is set for a significant shift as Nishant Kumar, son of current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, prepares to step into the political arena. This development was confirmed by state minister Sharwan Kumar, who indicated that the JD(U) would soon make a formal announcement regarding Nishant's role within the party.

Nishant's entry marks a response to long-standing demands by party members. The move is seen as a strategic boost ahead of upcoming political events, with Nishant likely to shoulder significant responsibilities. The recent confirmation has energized party supporters, viewing it as a timely 'Holi gift'.

Reactions have been positive across the board, including from JD(U)'s ally BJP. Nishant is praised for his educational background and alignment with his father's leadership style. Given his anticipated role in crucial upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, his debut is expected to impact the political strategy in Bihar significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

