China's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Energy Supply
China reiterates its commitment to securing energy supplies amidst U.S. military actions in Venezuela and Iran. The foreign ministry highlights the importance of stable energy supply in the global economy, opposing any use of force that threatens international sovereignty and security.
China has underscored its commitment to safeguarding its energy security as global tensions rise. In light of U.S. military movements in Venezuela and Iran, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry stressed the critical role of stable energy supplies for the global economy.
Mao Ning, speaking at a routine press conference, urged all nations to ensure uninterrupted energy provision. This emphasis reflects China's strategic priority amid geopolitical uncertainties.
Firmly opposing any forceful interference in the sovereignty and security of other nations, Mao highlighted China's stance on respecting international relations norms as crucial to maintaining global stability.
