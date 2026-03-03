Left Menu

China's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Energy Supply

China reiterates its commitment to securing energy supplies amidst U.S. military actions in Venezuela and Iran. The foreign ministry highlights the importance of stable energy supply in the global economy, opposing any use of force that threatens international sovereignty and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2026 13:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 13:06 IST
China's Strategic Moves to Safeguard Energy Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China has underscored its commitment to safeguarding its energy security as global tensions rise. In light of U.S. military movements in Venezuela and Iran, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry stressed the critical role of stable energy supplies for the global economy.

Mao Ning, speaking at a routine press conference, urged all nations to ensure uninterrupted energy provision. This emphasis reflects China's strategic priority amid geopolitical uncertainties.

Firmly opposing any forceful interference in the sovereignty and security of other nations, Mao highlighted China's stance on respecting international relations norms as crucial to maintaining global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India

 India
2
Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

Israel Gears Up for Extended Campaign Against Iran

 Global
3
Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

Indian Students Safely Relocated Amidst Intensifying West Asia Conflict

 Iran
4
Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

Tensions Escalate: Afghan-Pakistani Conflict Takes Toll on Civilians

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026