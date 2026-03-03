Left Menu

Israeli Military Fortifies Southern Lebanon Against Hezbollah Threat

The Israeli military strengthened its defensive posture in southern Lebanon, with more troops deployed to protect Israeli civilians and strategic sites after Hezbollah's rocket attacks. Defense Minister Israel Katz authorized advanced positions in reaction to aggression following U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran.

The Israeli military has bolstered its presence in southern Lebanon, deploying additional forces overnight. The move aims to establish defensive positions that safeguard both Israeli civilians and critical strategic sites from potential Hezbollah aggression, as confirmed by a military spokesperson on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani emphasized the defensive nature of this action, stating in an online briefing that Israeli troops are positioned strictly at the borderline to deter any attacks targeting civilians and strategically vital locations. Defense Minister Israel Katz disclosed that the military had been authorized to advance and assume control of more positions following Hezbollah's rocket fire in response to U.S. and Israeli actions against Iran.

Israeli forces have maintained control over five positions in southern Lebanon since November 2024, acting to prevent escalations and protect against hostile engagements in a volatile regional landscape.

