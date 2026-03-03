Pronto's Funding Surge: Revolutionizing Home Services in India
Pronto, a Bengaluru-based home services startup, has raised USD 25 million in a Series B fundraising round led by Epiq Capital. The funds will be used to expand their workforce and deepen market presence. Founded in 2025 by Anjali Sardana, Pronto aims to modernize domestic help services in India.
Bengaluru-based home services startup Pronto has successfully closed a USD 25 million funding round, attracting significant investments from Epiq Capital, alongside existing backers Glade Brook Capital, General Catalyst, and Bain Capital Ventures.
The influx of capital will be directed towards recruiting additional professionals and expanding the company's footprint in current markets and service categories over the next 12 to 18 months.
Since its inception in 2025, Pronto has seen remarkable growth, with daily bookings exceeding 18,000 in the past seven months and a weekly growth rate of 20 percent. Founder and CEO Anjali Sardana emphasizes the need for innovation in how Indian households manage domestic help, acknowledging the challenges and setting clear goals to lead the change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
