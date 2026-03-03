Arunachal Pradesh's Commitment to Biodiversity Conservation

On World Wildlife Day, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the state's commitment to conserving its rich biodiversity. Speaking to citizens, he urged them to become 'responsible stewards of nature' and stressed the importance of maintaining ecological balance.

In his statement, Mein highlighted the unique ecological wealth of Arunachal Pradesh, which is home to majestic species such as the red panda, snow leopard, and white-bellied heron. He called for strong collective action to preserve this natural heritage.

World Wildlife Day, observed on March 3rd, aims to raise awareness globally about the need for biodiversity conservation, highlighting the role wildlife plays in sustaining ecosystems and livelihoods worldwide.

