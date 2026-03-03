Left Menu

Gold Prices Waver Amid Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

Gold prices fell slightly due to a stronger dollar as tensions rise from increased military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. Despite a recent surge, the conflict's impact on commodities like gold, silver, and platinum remains significant, with the market closely watching geopolitical developments.

Updated: 03-03-2026 12:40 IST
Gold Prices Waver Amid Escalating Conflict in the Middle East
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday, influenced by a strengthening dollar, while investors monitored the impacts of escalating military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran. As of 0646 GMT, spot gold had decreased 0.4% to $5,305.23 per ounce.

The conflict has introduced significant volatility into the commodities market. U.S. gold futures for April saw a slight uptick of 0.3% to $5,326.40, as the dollar maintained a strong position, driven by firm demand and cautious market sentiment. An enhanced dollar typically raises costs for foreign purchasers of dollar-denominated assets such as gold.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have surged, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps closing the Strait of Hormuz and threatening military actions against transiting ships, impacting global oil flows and intensifying market instability. The ongoing conflict poses substantial disruptions to both physical and financial markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

