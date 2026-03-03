Gold Prices Waver Amid Escalating Conflict in the Middle East

Gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday, influenced by a strengthening dollar, while investors monitored the impacts of escalating military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran. As of 0646 GMT, spot gold had decreased 0.4% to $5,305.23 per ounce.

The conflict has introduced significant volatility into the commodities market. U.S. gold futures for April saw a slight uptick of 0.3% to $5,326.40, as the dollar maintained a strong position, driven by firm demand and cautious market sentiment. An enhanced dollar typically raises costs for foreign purchasers of dollar-denominated assets such as gold.

Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions have surged, with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps closing the Strait of Hormuz and threatening military actions against transiting ships, impacting global oil flows and intensifying market instability. The ongoing conflict poses substantial disruptions to both physical and financial markets globally.

