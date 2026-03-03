Left Menu

Close Call on Park Street: Centuries-Old Building Collapses

An old building partially collapsed on Park Street in Kolkata, sparing lives as occupants were outside. The incident, occurring around 6:30 am, involved a structure weakened by its age and recent tremors. Police promptly responded to the scene after the collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a narrow escape for residents, a section of a century-old building collapsed on Tuesday morning in central Kolkata's bustling Park Street area, local police reported. The incident, which occurred at approximately 6:30 am, fortunately resulted in no casualties as the occupants were not inside at the time of the collapse.

According to residents, the structural integrity of the building had been deteriorating for some time, heightened by tremors that shook the city on February 27. These combined factors culminated in the unfortunate collapse of the historic edifice.

In response to the incident, personnel from the Park Street police station swiftly arrived at the scene to assess the situation and ensure public safety. The collapse has raised concerns about the condition of other aging structures in the city, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive structural assessments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

