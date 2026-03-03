Left Menu

Air France-KLM Suspends Middle East Flights Amid Conflict Concerns

Air France-KLM has halted flights to and from the Middle East due to security risks related to ongoing conflicts, prioritizing customer and crew safety. Flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh are affected. KLM has similarly suspended flights to Dammam, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 9.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 12:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air France-KLM has suspended its flight services to and from the Middle East, emphasizing security risks stemming from ongoing regional conflicts. The airline group has made customer and crew safety its top priority, the company announced in overnight statements.

Flight cancellations include routes to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, and are in place through Thursday. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will reassess its decision to resume services as conditions evolve.

KLM, the Dutch arm of the airline group, has taken similar precautions, suspending flights to and from Dammam, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 9, according to a late Monday statement.

