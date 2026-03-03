Air France-KLM Suspends Middle East Flights Amid Conflict Concerns
Air France-KLM has halted flights to and from the Middle East due to security risks related to ongoing conflicts, prioritizing customer and crew safety. Flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh are affected. KLM has similarly suspended flights to Dammam, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 9.
Air France-KLM has suspended its flight services to and from the Middle East, emphasizing security risks stemming from ongoing regional conflicts. The airline group has made customer and crew safety its top priority, the company announced in overnight statements.
Flight cancellations include routes to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, and are in place through Thursday. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will reassess its decision to resume services as conditions evolve.
KLM, the Dutch arm of the airline group, has taken similar precautions, suspending flights to and from Dammam, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 9, according to a late Monday statement.
