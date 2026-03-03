Air France-KLM Suspends Middle East Flights Amid Conflict Concerns

Air France-KLM has suspended its flight services to and from the Middle East, emphasizing security risks stemming from ongoing regional conflicts. The airline group has made customer and crew safety its top priority, the company announced in overnight statements.

Flight cancellations include routes to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Dubai, and Riyadh, and are in place through Thursday. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will reassess its decision to resume services as conditions evolve.

KLM, the Dutch arm of the airline group, has taken similar precautions, suspending flights to and from Dammam, Dubai, and Riyadh until March 9, according to a late Monday statement.