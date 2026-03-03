Trump Laments Waning US-UK Relations Amid Iran Tensions

Former U.S. President Donald Trump conveyed his discontent over the current status of US-UK relations during an interview with the Sun newspaper. He noted a perceivable decline in cooperation following British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's initial reluctance to back strikes against Iran.

According to Trump, while the United States does not require Britain to engage militarily in the Middle East, the lack of support from the UK is significant. He emphasized that other nations such as France have shown remarkable support, contrasting with the UK's differing stance.

Trump's remarks highlight growing tensions in a historical alliance, underlining a broader geopolitical shift in international relations amidst the backdrop of conflict in the Middle East.