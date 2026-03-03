Left Menu

Farewell to a Stalwart: Remembering Dr Janardan Waghmare

The final rites of Dr Janardan Waghmare, a noted educationist and former Rajya Sabha member, were held in Latur. Known for his lifelong dedication to education and literature, he was a close aide to Sharad Pawar and the founder of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University. His legacy includes the acclaimed 'Latur Pattern' and over 80 authored works.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 03-03-2026 11:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 11:58 IST
Dr Janardan Waghmare, a renowned educationist and former Rajya Sabha member, was laid to rest in his native village of Latur's district on Tuesday. Prominent figures from Maharashtra's political scene, including State Minister Babasaheb Patil and Congress MLA Amit Deshmukh, attended the funeral procession held at Kavtha village in Ausa tehsil.

Waghmare, 91, passed peacefully at his home on Monday, leaving behind a rich legacy of educational reforms and public service. A close associate of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, he was instrumental in shaping academic standards in the region, especially through the establishment of institutions such as Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University.

A recipient of numerous accolades, including the Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Waghmare's influence extended beyond education. His tenure in the Rajya Sabha saw active participation in pivotal committees, and he notably advocated for mandatory premarital HIV/AIDS testing. His contributions to literature and community service remain unparalleled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

