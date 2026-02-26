Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care
Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for follow-up medical care after being discharged from a Pune clinic. The 85-year-old politician was previously treated for mild dehydration and a chest infection.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has been hospitalized for additional medical care at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, a trusted aide revealed on Thursday.
The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP had just been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was treated for mild dehydration and a chest infection.
Upon his arrival from Pune, he was promptly admitted to the Mumbai facility for follow-up treatment, according to the aide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
