Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Follow-Up Care

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has been hospitalized for additional medical care at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, a trusted aide revealed on Thursday.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP had just been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune, where he was treated for mild dehydration and a chest infection.

Upon his arrival from Pune, he was promptly admitted to the Mumbai facility for follow-up treatment, according to the aide.

(With inputs from agencies.)