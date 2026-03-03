Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Magical Sangeeth

Left Menu

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna shared joyful moments from their sangeeth ceremony. The couple, both prominent actors, celebrated with laughter and surprises. They married on February 26. They have collaborated in past films and will soon feature in a period drama, 'Ranabaali', releasing on September 11.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share unforgettable moments from his sangeeth ceremony with actress Rashmika Mandanna. The event, described as an evening of 'laughter', 'emotions', and 'surprises', set the tone for their marriage held two days later on February 26.

Held at a luxury hotel near Udaipur, the ceremony saw the couple adorning outfits designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. 'Our Sangeeth night was a big happy party filled with beautiful people,' Deverakonda shared, indicating a night marked by heartfelt speeches and dancing until the wee hours.

The pair, known for working together in films like 'Geetha Govindam', are set to appear together again in a period drama 'Ranabaali', directed by Rahul Sankrityan, and slated to release on September 11 worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

