Luminous Terrains: Paresh Maity's Artistic Journey Across Diverse Landscapes

Artist Paresh Maity's exhibition 'Luminous Terrains' at Art Alive Gallery features a captivating blend of landscapes from India, Venice, and France. The showcase, coinciding with the gallery's 25th anniversary, pays homage to renowned artists while spotlighting Maity's unique interpretation of light and color through various mediums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 14:31 IST
Artist Paresh Maity's vivid exploration of landscapes is on display in 'Luminous Terrains,' a vibrant exhibition at Art Alive Gallery. His works merge the vibrant reds and blues of Banaras with the snowy hues of Kashmir, underscoring India's rich ecological diversity.

Through a collection of oils, acrylics, and drawings, the exhibition captures serene Dal Lake scenes in Srinagar, the Ganga's timeless beauty through Varanasi, and the picturesque French Riviera. Maity honors masters like Monet and van Gogh by evolving their foundations into an Indian vision.

Marking a dual celebration of Maity's creativity and Art Alive Gallery's 25th anniversary, the exhibit reflects the artist's lifelong dedication to capturing nature's essence. Maity's interpretations transform light and color into a dynamic language, reflecting constant evolution in his five-decade painting journey.

