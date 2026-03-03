Luminous Terrains: Paresh Maity's Artistic Journey Across Diverse Landscapes

Artist Paresh Maity's vivid exploration of landscapes is on display in 'Luminous Terrains,' a vibrant exhibition at Art Alive Gallery. His works merge the vibrant reds and blues of Banaras with the snowy hues of Kashmir, underscoring India's rich ecological diversity.

Through a collection of oils, acrylics, and drawings, the exhibition captures serene Dal Lake scenes in Srinagar, the Ganga's timeless beauty through Varanasi, and the picturesque French Riviera. Maity honors masters like Monet and van Gogh by evolving their foundations into an Indian vision.

Marking a dual celebration of Maity's creativity and Art Alive Gallery's 25th anniversary, the exhibit reflects the artist's lifelong dedication to capturing nature's essence. Maity's interpretations transform light and color into a dynamic language, reflecting constant evolution in his five-decade painting journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)