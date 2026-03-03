Left Menu

Celebrating Unity in Diversity: Russia's Ballet 'Kostroma' Shines in India

The Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' will perform at Kamani Theatre, Delhi, showcasing Russia's cultural and historical diversity. The event is part of the Global Dance Overture and highlights India-Russia cultural cooperation, featuring diverse dance traditions and a special performance by Indian artists.

  • India

The globally acclaimed Russian National Ballet 'Kostroma' is set to mesmerize audiences on Tuesday at Kamani Theatre, showcasing the vast cultural and historical diversity of Russia through a colorful display of dance, costumes, and choreography.

The event, a significant milestone in India-Russia cultural cooperation, is part of the Global Dance Overture project. It will see involvement from notable figures like Union Culture Secretary Vivek Agarwal and Russian envoy Denis Alipov, emphasizing the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

The performance is backed by Russia's Ministry of Culture and highlights not just Russian traditions from regions like the Caucasus and Siberia, but also includes an Indian dance tribute, 'Jayati Jaya Mama Bharatam', celebrating India's rich cultural heritage.

