'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Returns: A Cinematic Revival

'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', starring Kartik Aaryan, is set to re-release on March 6, giving fans another opportunity to enjoy the bromance on the big screen. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the 2018 blockbuster launched Aaryan's stardom and significantly impacted the careers of co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:37 IST
The 2018 blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is poised for a grand return to the silver screen on March 6, as announced by Kartik Aaryan via Instagram. The film, initially directed by Luv Ranjan, redefined the bromance genre and was a resounding success during its original release.

Upon its initial release, the romantic-comedy not only delighted audiences but also played a pivotal role in establishing Kartik Aaryan as a prominent name in Bollywood. Co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh experienced a career boost from this film.

Aaryan continues to capture the spotlight with subsequent hits like 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Fans eagerly await his forthcoming roles in Anurag Basu's romance and the fantasy-comedy 'Naagzilla', under the direction of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

