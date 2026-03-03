'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' Returns: A Cinematic Revival

The 2018 blockbuster 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is poised for a grand return to the silver screen on March 6, as announced by Kartik Aaryan via Instagram. The film, initially directed by Luv Ranjan, redefined the bromance genre and was a resounding success during its original release.

Upon its initial release, the romantic-comedy not only delighted audiences but also played a pivotal role in establishing Kartik Aaryan as a prominent name in Bollywood. Co-stars Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sunny Singh experienced a career boost from this film.

Aaryan continues to capture the spotlight with subsequent hits like 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Fans eagerly await his forthcoming roles in Anurag Basu's romance and the fantasy-comedy 'Naagzilla', under the direction of Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

(With inputs from agencies.)