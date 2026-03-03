Left Menu

Rahul Sinha: A Voice for Bengal in Rajya Sabha?

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha's nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal reflects the party's acknowledgment of its dedicated workers. If elected, Sinha plans to address issues such as misgovernance by the ruling Trinamool Congress. He criticized the TMC's selection of non-Bengali candidates, emphasizing pro-Bengal interests.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:20 IST
BJP leader Rahul Sinha, nominated for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, sees his candidacy as a testament to dedication within the party. Sinha pledges to confront alleged misgovernance by the ruling Trinamool Congress if elected to the House.

The former West Bengal BJP chief criticized TMC's candidate choices, noting a lack of commitment to Bengali interests. He claimed that the TMC is placing non-Bengalis in important positions, undermining the region's cultural identity.

Sinha also voiced regret that the BJP supported Mamata Banerjee in the past, accusing her of betrayal. He condemned the TMC's decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and their approach to local representation.

