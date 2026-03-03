Rahul Sinha: A Voice for Bengal in Rajya Sabha?

BJP leader Rahul Sinha, nominated for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from West Bengal, sees his candidacy as a testament to dedication within the party. Sinha pledges to confront alleged misgovernance by the ruling Trinamool Congress if elected to the House.

The former West Bengal BJP chief criticized TMC's candidate choices, noting a lack of commitment to Bengali interests. He claimed that the TMC is placing non-Bengalis in important positions, undermining the region's cultural identity.

Sinha also voiced regret that the BJP supported Mamata Banerjee in the past, accusing her of betrayal. He condemned the TMC's decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic and their approach to local representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)