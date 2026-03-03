Political Color Battle in Punjab: AAP's Paint Job Sparks Controversy

In a heated political confrontation, the AAP government in Punjab faced accusations from opposition parties SAD and Congress for allegedly misusing state funds. The controversy erupted over repainted PRTC buses now bearing AAP's signature colors, blue and yellow, mirroring previous rebranding of schools and hospitals.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's leadership, asserting the repainting was a superficial distraction from underlying governance failures. Warring questioned the necessity of painting public buses with party colors, suggesting it was deceitful and portrayed the government's insecurity.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia reinforced the criticism, labeling AAP as the 'Always Advertisement Party,' relying on expensive PR campaigns rather than tangible developments. Both parties predicted this branding gimmick could backfire as public sentiment grows weary of perceived propaganda tactics.