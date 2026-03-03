Left Menu

Political Color Battle in Punjab: AAP's Paint Job Sparks Controversy

Opposition parties in Punjab slammed the AAP government for painting PRTC buses in the party's colors, blue and yellow, accusing it of misusing funds. The move follows previous criticism for repainting schools and hospitals. Critics argue this reflects insecurity and fails to address Punjab's pressing issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated political confrontation, the AAP government in Punjab faced accusations from opposition parties SAD and Congress for allegedly misusing state funds. The controversy erupted over repainted PRTC buses now bearing AAP's signature colors, blue and yellow, mirroring previous rebranding of schools and hospitals.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring criticized the state's leadership, asserting the repainting was a superficial distraction from underlying governance failures. Warring questioned the necessity of painting public buses with party colors, suggesting it was deceitful and portrayed the government's insecurity.

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia reinforced the criticism, labeling AAP as the 'Always Advertisement Party,' relying on expensive PR campaigns rather than tangible developments. Both parties predicted this branding gimmick could backfire as public sentiment grows weary of perceived propaganda tactics.

