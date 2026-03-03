Left Menu

London's Marine Insurance Market Expands Gulf War Risk Zones Amid Middle East Conflict

The London marine insurance market's Joint War Committee has expanded the Gulf region's high-risk areas due to escalating Middle East tensions, affecting insurance premiums. The revised areas, including Bahrain, Djibouti, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar, aim to stabilize global supply chains by covering previously uninsured zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:20 IST
London's Marine Insurance Market Expands Gulf War Risk Zones Amid Middle East Conflict

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, London's marine insurance market has broadened the high-risk designations within the Gulf, a move announced in a Tuesday advisory.

The advisory, issued by the Joint War Committee—comprising members from the Lloyd's Market Association and the London insurance company market—indicates that waters surrounding Bahrain, Djibouti, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar have been added to the list of high-risk zones, significantly influencing underwriters' decisions and insurance premiums.

Neil Roberts, the committee's secretary, explained that the change follows 'recent events' and seeks to address 'increased risk of war-related perils' in these areas, which have led to a dramatic increase in Gulf war risk premiums, surging fivefold, and adding considerable costs to shipments. Industry experts suggest this expansion aids in stabilizing global supply chains by ensuring vessels have adequate war-risk insurance coverage.

