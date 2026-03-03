Strait of Hormuz Conflict Threatens Global Aluminium Supply

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz are not only impacting oil and gas flows but also threatening the aluminium industry, a critical sector linked to global manufacturing. Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, are pivotal in supplying aluminium, accounting for over 8% of global output.

Amid rising hostilities, Qatar Aluminium faces possible closure as power supplies wane. This potential disruption, coupled with sanctions on Russian aluminium and decreased output from traditional suppliers, threatens Western industries heavily reliant on these metal imports.

As the global aluminium market faces unprecedented supply shocks, metal prices have surged. The Gulf region's production hinges on stable energy costs, emphasizing the strategic significance of its aluminium output for the Western market, already short on supply.

