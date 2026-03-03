Left Menu

Marathi Actor's Son Stranded in Kuwait Amid Conflict: A Mother's Plea

Vishakha Subhedar's son is stuck in Kuwait due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict. Subhedar sought help via social media. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde assured safe return. The son was en route to London, with a layover in Kuwait. Special aircraft will bring stranded Indians home.

Updated: 03-03-2026 19:49 IST
Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar has made a public plea for assistance as her son remains stranded in Kuwait amid escalating tensions due to the Iran-US-Israel conflict.

In response to her social media appeal, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that her son will be safely returned to India. Subhedar revealed in an emotional Instagram video that her son, originally flying to London, became stuck after his flight's layover in Kuwait, where the situation is reportedly deteriorating due to drone attacks.

Shinde announced that efforts are underway, with the local Maharashtra Mandal in Kuwait maintaining contact with affected individuals. Two special aircraft, carrying stranded citizens including students and residents, are scheduled to land in Mumbai today.

