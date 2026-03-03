Holi Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir: A Festival of Unity and Joy

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the public on Holi's eve, highlighting the festival's symbolic power in fostering unity and joy across communities.

Sinha expressed hopes for happiness and success, while Abdullah emphasized strengthening communal harmony and bonds of brotherhood during the vibrant celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reiterated Holi's deep religious and cultural significance, reflecting the region's long-standing tradition of unity in diversity by participating enthusiastically in each other's festivals.