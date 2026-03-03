Left Menu

Holi Celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir: A Festival of Unity and Joy

Leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, extend greetings for Holi, emphasizing unity, joy, and progress. The festival is seen as a symbol of harmony celebrated across religious and social lines, fostering communal bonds and encouraging mutual respect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 21:50 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended warm greetings to the public on Holi's eve, highlighting the festival's symbolic power in fostering unity and joy across communities.

Sinha expressed hopes for happiness and success, while Abdullah emphasized strengthening communal harmony and bonds of brotherhood during the vibrant celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary reiterated Holi's deep religious and cultural significance, reflecting the region's long-standing tradition of unity in diversity by participating enthusiastically in each other's festivals.

