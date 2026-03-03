Left Menu

Embracing Tradition: The Magnificent Attukal Pongala Festival

The Attukal Pongala Festival, celebrated in Kerala, is a renowned all-women ritual attracting thousands to offer 'pongala' to the deity of Attukal Bhagavathy temple. This event, known as the 'Women's Sabarimala', marks the conclusion of a 10-day festival, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.

03-03-2026
On Tuesday, the state capital of Kerala was transformed as thousands of women gathered for the annual Attukal Pongala Festival. Participants traveled from across Kerala and beyond to offer 'pongala' to the deity at the Attukal Bhagavathy temple, braving the hot weather with resolve.

Women of varied ages began preparing their makeshift brick stoves along the city's roads to cook the offering of rice, jaggery, and coconut. The ritual commenced at 9.45 am with the chief priest lighting the main stove, marking the festival's start, and concluded in the afternoon with blessings from priests.

Attukal Pongala, dubbed the 'Women's Sabarimala,' is a highlight of the 10-day celebration, representing unity and the victory of good over evil. The festival ended with extensive cleanup and safe transitions for devotees, under the supervision of Minister V Sivankutty and other political figures. The event spotlights inclusive celebrations across communities in 'God's own country.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

