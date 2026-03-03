Left Menu

Celebrating Attukal Pongala: Festival of Nari Shakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Attukal Pongala, underscoring its significance for 'Nari Shakti'. This annual festival at Kerala's Attukal Bhagavathi Temple sees a massive turnout of women devotees offering Pongala to Goddess Bhagavathy. Known as the largest women's gathering festival, it symbolizes harmony and prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:18 IST
Celebrating Attukal Pongala: Festival of Nari Shakti
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his best wishes to the public on the occasion of Attukal Pongala, highlighting the festival's importance for empowering 'Nari Shakti'. Held annually at the Attukal Bhagavathi Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, this event attracts a vast number of female devotees.

Modi expressed his hopes on the social platform X, wishing for prosperity and good health for all, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting societal harmony and unity.

The Attukal Pongala, endorsed by Kerala Tourism, stands as the world's largest gathering of women for a festival, drawing millions who partake in offering Pongala to the deity, Goddess Bhagavathy, revered as 'Attukalamma'.

TRENDING

1
Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

Congress Unveils First List for Assam Assembly Elections

 India
2
UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

UK Scrambles to Safeguard Vulnerable Citizens in Oman

 Global
3
Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

Punjab Pushes for Emergency Rescue Flights Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India
4
Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

Urgent Plea for Tourists Stranded in Bahrain Amid West Asia Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026