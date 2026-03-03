Celebrating Attukal Pongala: Festival of Nari Shakti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his best wishes to the public on the occasion of Attukal Pongala, highlighting the festival's importance for empowering 'Nari Shakti'. Held annually at the Attukal Bhagavathi Temple, Thiruvananthapuram, this event attracts a vast number of female devotees.

Modi expressed his hopes on the social platform X, wishing for prosperity and good health for all, emphasizing the festival's role in promoting societal harmony and unity.

The Attukal Pongala, endorsed by Kerala Tourism, stands as the world's largest gathering of women for a festival, drawing millions who partake in offering Pongala to the deity, Goddess Bhagavathy, revered as 'Attukalamma'.